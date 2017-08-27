UW Women's Soccer

Google Calendar - UW Women's Soccer - 2017-08-27 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - UW Women's Soccer - 2017-08-27 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - UW Women's Soccer - 2017-08-27 13:00:00 iCalendar - UW Women's Soccer - 2017-08-27 13:00:00

UW McClimon Track/Soccer Complex 702 Walnut St. , Madison, Wisconsin

press release:

Northern Illinois Aug. 27, McClimon Complex, 1 p.m.

Northern Illinois went 5-11-5 on the season in 2016 and 4-6-2 in conference. The Huskies had a strong run in the Mid-American Conference Championships with a string of upsets, including a win penalty kicks over the No. 1 seed, Ball State, and a 3-2 win over fourth-seeded Western Michigan.

NIU, who began the tournament as the No. 8 seed, fell in a 1-0 heartbreaker in the MAC championship game to Kent State.

Wisconsin Women's Soccer is played at the McClimon Memorial Track & Soccer Complex. All tickets are general admission and sold at the event only. There are no advanced single game sales. Tickets go on-sale starting one hour prior to the event and are available at the ticket booth located right outside the entrance. Ticket prices are $5 for adults, and $2 for youth (2-17), UW students, and seniors (55+).

Info

UW McClimon Track/Soccer Complex 702 Walnut St. , Madison, Wisconsin View Map

Spectator Sports

Visit Event Website

608-262-1440

Google Calendar - UW Women's Soccer - 2017-08-27 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - UW Women's Soccer - 2017-08-27 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - UW Women's Soccer - 2017-08-27 13:00:00 iCalendar - UW Women's Soccer - 2017-08-27 13:00:00