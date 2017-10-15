UW Women's Soccer

press release:

Northwestern Oct. 15, McClimon Complex, 1 p.m.

Northwestern finished at No. 18 in the final coaches poll and 24th in the final RPI ranking. NU is coming off of a historical season that saw the program have its best run since 1998. Northwestern advanced all the way to the Sweet 16 where the Wildcats season ended with a 1-0 loss to Duke.

NU punched its ticket to the NCAA tournament for the second-straight year behind stellar play from Lauren Clem. The senior played 23 games in goal for a total of 2,169 minutes and a 0.29 goals against average.

Wisconsin Women's Soccer is played at the McClimon Memorial Track & Soccer Complex. All tickets are general admission and sold at the event only. There are no advanced single game sales. Tickets go on-sale starting one hour prior to the event and are available at the ticket booth located right outside the entrance. Ticket prices are $5 for adults, and $2 for youth (2-17), UW students, and seniors (55+).