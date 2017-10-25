UW Women's Soccer

press release:

Penn State Oct. 25, McClimon Complex, 7 p.m. CT

Penn State made it all the way to the second round of the NCAA tournament but fell at the hands of No. 15 Virginia, 3-0. PSU capped the 2016 season with a 23-3-2 record and finished 26th in the final RPI rankings.

The Nittany Lions return young talent in goalkeeper Amanda Dennis, who earned Big Ten All-Freshman Team honors in 2016 after starting all 21 matches at goalkeeper and tallied seven solo shutouts.

