UW Women's Soccer

press release:

Purdue Oct. 6, McClimon Complex, 7 p.m.

Purdue finished the 2016 season with a 4-12-1 record and 2-8-1 in Big Ten action.

Wisconsin defeated PU last season in West Lafayette, 3-1, behind goals from Sydney McGinnis, Payton Wesley and Steph Fabry.

Wisconsin Women's Soccer is played at the McClimon Memorial Track & Soccer Complex. All tickets are general admission and sold at the event only. There are no advanced single game sales. Tickets go on-sale starting one hour prior to the event and are available at the ticket booth located right outside the entrance. Ticket prices are $5 for adults, and $2 for youth (2-17), UW students, and seniors (55+).