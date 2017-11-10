UW Women's Soccer

press release: After making an appearance at the 2016 NCAA Tournament, the Wisconsin women’s soccer team is back in the big dance.

The Badgers (13-5-2 overall, 6-3-2 Big Ten) will host Toledo (12-7-3 overall, 6-3-2 MAC) on Friday at 7 p.m. (CT) at the McClimon Soccer Complex in the opening round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament. Ticket information will be announced later this week.

Advanced tickets will go on-sale Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. CT and can be purchased until Friday at 4 p.m. Tickets are available online at UWBadgers.com, over the phone by calling (608) 262-1440, or in person at the Wisconsin Athletic Ticket Office between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for youth/students/seniors. Children under the age of two-years-old are free when accompanied by a ticketed adult.

This year’s tournament will be Wisconsin’s 20th appearance in the NCAA tournament. The Badgers currently hold a 15-18-2 all-time tournament record.

Wisconsin did not meet Toledo in the regular season, but has seen the Rockets two times in program history. The Badgers lead the all-time series 2-0-0 with one game being played at home and one on the road.

The last time Wisconsin and Toledo faced off was a 4-2 victory for the Badgers on Oct. 15, 2000.

Women’s soccer’s 2017 College Cup will take place Dec. 1 and 3 in Orlando, Florida at the Orlando City Stadium.