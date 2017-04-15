Urban Spoken Word

Google Calendar - Urban Spoken Word - 2017-04-15 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Urban Spoken Word - 2017-04-15 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Urban Spoken Word - 2017-04-15 19:00:00 iCalendar - Urban Spoken Word - 2017-04-15 19:00:00

Genna's Lounge 105 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

First, Urban Spoken Word is having the final round of its slam season on April 15 at Genna's Lounge, 105 W. Main Street.  Cover is $10. 7pm until 8:15. 

Info

Genna's Lounge 105 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map

Spoken Word

Visit Event Website

608-332-4643

Google Calendar - Urban Spoken Word - 2017-04-15 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Urban Spoken Word - 2017-04-15 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Urban Spoken Word - 2017-04-15 19:00:00 iCalendar - Urban Spoken Word - 2017-04-15 19:00:00

Print

Monday

April 10, 2017

Tuesday

April 11, 2017

Wednesday

April 12, 2017

Thursday

April 13, 2017

Friday

April 14, 2017

Saturday

April 15, 2017

Sunday

April 16, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do
Picks Playlist Header

MADISON MIRROR - A photo series highlighting life in the Madison area. Updated daily.

Madison Mirror
LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer