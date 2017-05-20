Urban Spoken Word

Google Calendar - Urban Spoken Word - 2017-05-20 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Urban Spoken Word - 2017-05-20 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Urban Spoken Word - 2017-05-20 19:00:00 iCalendar - Urban Spoken Word - 2017-05-20 19:00:00

Genna's Lounge 105 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

12/17/2016: two-person team slam

Bring on the poets! Urban Spoken Word Poetry Slam

Every third Saturday of the month at 7pm, with a $5 cover.

Competing poets can earn slots at the Madison Slam Finals, each April. Poetry slam is the art—and sport—of competitive poetry reading. Five judges are picked at random from the audience, and performers are judged based on content, delivery, form and originality. Each poet has three minutes, and cannot use props, costumes or music; it’s just the voice and the mic. Part poetry, part theater, part stand-up comedy, part oratory, slam is a constantly-evolving form, and always entertaining. At Genna’s on the Capitol square.

Info

Genna's Lounge 105 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map

Spoken Word

Visit Event Website

608-332-4643

please enable javascript to view

Google Calendar - Urban Spoken Word - 2017-05-20 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Urban Spoken Word - 2017-05-20 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Urban Spoken Word - 2017-05-20 19:00:00 iCalendar - Urban Spoken Word - 2017-05-20 19:00:00 Google Calendar - Urban Spoken Word - 2017-06-17 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Urban Spoken Word - 2017-06-17 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Urban Spoken Word - 2017-06-17 19:00:00 iCalendar - Urban Spoken Word - 2017-06-17 19:00:00 Google Calendar - Urban Spoken Word - 2017-07-15 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Urban Spoken Word - 2017-07-15 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Urban Spoken Word - 2017-07-15 19:00:00 iCalendar - Urban Spoken Word - 2017-07-15 19:00:00 Google Calendar - Urban Spoken Word - 2017-08-19 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Urban Spoken Word - 2017-08-19 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Urban Spoken Word - 2017-08-19 19:00:00 iCalendar - Urban Spoken Word - 2017-08-19 19:00:00 Google Calendar - Urban Spoken Word - 2017-09-16 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Urban Spoken Word - 2017-09-16 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Urban Spoken Word - 2017-09-16 19:00:00 iCalendar - Urban Spoken Word - 2017-09-16 19:00:00

Print

Monday

April 10, 2017

Tuesday

April 11, 2017

Wednesday

April 12, 2017

Thursday

April 13, 2017

Friday

April 14, 2017

Saturday

April 15, 2017

Sunday

April 16, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do
Picks Playlist Header

MADISON MIRROR - A photo series highlighting life in the Madison area. Updated daily.

Madison Mirror
LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer