12/17/2016: two-person team slam

Bring on the poets! Urban Spoken Word Poetry Slam

Every third Saturday of the month at 7pm, with a $5 cover.

Competing poets can earn slots at the Madison Slam Finals, each April. Poetry slam is the art—and sport—of competitive poetry reading. Five judges are picked at random from the audience, and performers are judged based on content, delivery, form and originality. Each poet has three minutes, and cannot use props, costumes or music; it’s just the voice and the mic. Part poetry, part theater, part stand-up comedy, part oratory, slam is a constantly-evolving form, and always entertaining. At Genna’s on the Capitol square.