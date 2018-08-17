VO5, Handphibians

× Expand VO5

press release: Main Street Monroe Concert on the Square, on the grounds of the Historic Green County Courthouse. Free! Food stands, beer and wine.

Pop singer and songwriter. Main Street Monroe’s Summer Concert series. Tonight’s theme: Mad for Plaid – with Three Pipers Piping at intermission – in honor of Bagpipe Appreciation Day. Wear plaid, or even a kilt. Games for kids and sidewalk chalk art.