VO5, Handphibians
Green County Courthouse Square, Monroe 1016 16th Ave., Monroe, Wisconsin 53566
press release: Main Street Monroe Concert on the Square, on the grounds of the Historic Green County Courthouse. Free! Food stands, beer and wine.
Pop singer and songwriter. Main Street Monroe’s Summer Concert series. Tonight’s theme: Mad for Plaid – with Three Pipers Piping at intermission – in honor of Bagpipe Appreciation Day. Wear plaid, or even a kilt. Games for kids and sidewalk chalk art.
