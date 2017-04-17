press release: A bold and inspiring new art exhibition opens at the VSA Wisconsin Gallery, 1709 Aberg Avenue on Monday April 17 and runs through May 6.

Visual Expressions offers a unique glimpse of the often under-recognized creative talents of people with disabilities. These objects of beauty and value are imbued with powerful meaning and reflect the distinctive journey of each artist. The more than 200 works of art encompass the full breadth of subject areas, reflecting the diversity of the artists and their unique life experiences. Viewers can enjoy paintings with interesting textures and bold colors, cityscapes inspired by travel and field trips, whimsical paintings of animals, portraits, abstracts, unique 3-D sculptures, ceramics, textiles, photography, and mixed media. Many of the works are for sale.

This juried presentation includes popular Madison artists as well as established and emerging artists from across the state. Among the works are ten award winners that will be added to VSA Wisconsin’s traveling exhibition in June.

Viewing hours: 9 am – 4 pm Monday – Thursday or by appointment. The gallery will also be open on Friday, May 5, 5 – 9 pm during Madison’s spring Gallery Night. A meet-the-artists open house/reception for the general public is scheduled for Saturday, May 6 from 2-4 pm.