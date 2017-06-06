RSVP for Wisconsin Women of Color Network Leadership Seminar

press release: The Wisconsin Women of Color Network, Inc. will hold its Annual Leadership Seminar and Election of Board members on Saturday, June 10, 2017, 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. at the Atrium, The Villager Mall, 2300 South Park Street, Madison, Wisconsin 53713.

Seminar participants will have the opportunity to meet and greet new women of color leaders in our community. Speakers will focus on the Power of Unity as the core element for achieving success in leading a diverse population. They will share their personal experience on what it means, as a woman of color, to be involved in policy decision making in either public or private spheres. They will answer questions about how their role as leaders affects their family and their relationship with the community.

The Election of WWOCN Board members will be held at 11:30 a.m. before lunch. In addition, WWOCN will salute and honor all Wisconsin women of color who are graduating from their academic program in 2017.

A luncheon buffet will be served. The event is open to the public, however, a reservation is required.

Cost: $25.00 for members, $30.00 for non-members, $7.50 for children 8-12 years old.

Deadline for reservation: Tuesday, June 6, 2017.

For more information or to make reservation to attend, please contact:

Nelia Olivencia, (608) 516-1040, E-mail: olivencn@gmail.com

WWOCN Office (608)335-5945, E-mail: wwocnagc@gmail.com