WheelHouse, Adam Bartels

press release: Come Back In, located next to the Essen Haus, is celebrating the spookiest night of the year with free live music and a Halloween raffle. The festivities kick off at 5 p.m. with a special hour-long performance from Adam Bartels. WheelHouse will headline the event from 6-8 p.m. with some Americana/bluegrass covers and original songs.

Partygoers earn a ticket for the Halloween raffle just for attending WheelHouse Halloween. Some free food & drink and miscellaneous prizes will be up for grabs. Winners will be drawn throughout the WheelHouse performance. Costumes are not required, but strongly encouraged. WheelHouse Halloween has free admission and free parking. Learn more at: www.comebackintavern.com/events/halloween