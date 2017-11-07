WheelHouse

Come Back In
508 E. Wilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Former members of the Mighty Short Bus and the Lucas Cates Band — two stalwarts of Madison’s music scene — joined forces in 2013 to create the Southern-rockin’ country-leanin’ WheelHouse. Since then, this sweetly harmonizing quartet has gone completely acoustic, a bluegrass and Americana band singing about love and booze. Despite performing more than 220 shows per year around the Midwest, these good ol’ boys still find time for a local Tuesday night residency at the Come Back In.

Info
Come Back In
508 E. Wilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
608-258-8619
