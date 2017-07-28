Wisconsin AIDS Ride

AIDS Ride Wisconsin is a unique experience that will challenge, energize and inspire you. This all-inclusive, fully-supported ride through beautiful southern Wisconsin raises critical funds for the fight against AIDS. Whether you're a beginner, a cycling veteran, or just want to challenge yourself, this ride's for you! Choose from short routes, one-day, weekend ride, or three-day options. You'll push yourself farther than you thought you could, experiencing a thrill like no other and a true sense of accomplishment. You'll also become part of an amazing community.

