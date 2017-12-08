Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra

press release: Soloists: Sarah Lawrence, soprano; Jamie Van Eyck, mezzo-soprano; Calland Metts, tenor; Peter Van De Graaff, bass; the WCO Chorus and the Festival Choir of Madison

The Messiah returns for its eighth year at Blackhawk Church on Madison's west side. We welcome the return of last year's outstanding vocal quartet who knock our socks off, and the combined WCO Chorus and Festival Choir of Madison under directors Scott Foss and Sergei Pavlov. This seminal holiday tradition of Handel's masterpiece is a must for everyone.