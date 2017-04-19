12th Annual Wisconsin Stem Cell Symposium
Engineering Cells and Tissues for Discovery and Therapy
April 19, 2017
CONFIRMED PRESENTERS
Professor, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Wisconsin-Madison; CEO and CSO, Stratatech, Madison, WI
Executive Director, Allen Institute for Cell Science, Seattle, WA
Professor, Developmental Biology and Chair, Department of Anatomy and Embryology, Leiden University Medical Center, Leiden, The Netherlands
Director, Center for Cell Engineering, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY
Assistant Professor, Biomedical Engineering & Wisconsin Institute for Discovery, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Madison, WI
Director, Basic Research, Division of Endocrinology; Director, Pluripotent Stem Cell Center; Professor, UC Department of Pediatrics; Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, OH
University Professor, Institute of Biomaterials & Biomedical Engineering; Canada Research Chair in Stem Cell Bioengineering, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
BioPharmaceutical Technology Center, Fitchburg 5445 E. Cheryl Pkwy., Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
