Wisconsin Stem Cell Symposium

BioPharmaceutical Technology Center, Fitchburg 5445 E. Cheryl Pkwy., Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711

12th Annual Wisconsin Stem Cell Symposium

Engineering Cells and Tissues for Discovery and Therapy

April 19, 2017

CONFIRMED PRESENTERS

B. Lynn Allen-Hoffmann, Ph.D.

Professor, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Wisconsin-Madison; CEO and CSO, Stratatech, Madison, WI

Rick Horwitz, Ph.D.

Executive Director, Allen Institute for Cell Science, Seattle, WA

Christine L. Mummery, Ph.D.

Professor, Developmental Biology and Chair, Department of Anatomy and Embryology, Leiden University Medical Center, Leiden, The Netherlands

Michel Sadelain, M.D., Ph.D.

Director, Center for Cell Engineering, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY

Krishanu Saha, Ph.D.

Assistant Professor, Biomedical Engineering & Wisconsin Institute for Discovery, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Madison, WI

James M. Wells, Ph.D.

Director, Basic Research, Division of Endocrinology; Director, Pluripotent Stem Cell Center; Professor, UC Department of Pediatrics; Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, OH

Peter Zandstra, Ph.D.

University Professor, Institute of Biomaterials & Biomedical Engineering; Canada Research Chair in Stem Cell Bioengineering, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

BioPharmaceutical Technology Center, Fitchburg 5445 E. Cheryl Pkwy., Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711 View Map

