press release: The Young at Art exhibition will be on view February 11 - April 23, 2017.

Reception Sunday, February 26 • 3–4:30 pm The exhibition reception on Sunday, February 26th will feature a performance by East High School’s Jazz Orchestra.

Organized biennially, Young at Art presents works of art by Madison Metropolitan School District students in kindergarten through grade 12. The exhibition is the result of a long-standing collaboration between MMoCA and the school district’s Arts Education Department. Each of Madison’s public school art teachers is invited to submit up to three works of art for the exhibition; these may include individual works as well as those made collaboratively. This process allows for the full range of technique, subject matter, and mediums to be represented, including drawing, painting, collage, photography, sculpture, jewelry, ceramics, fiber, found objects, and media arts. Young at Art calls attention to children’s creative potential and to the scope and variety of individual expression. It also highlights the high caliber of studio art instruction in Madison’s public schools, as well as the integration of art history and cross-cultural studies in the school art curriculum.

Generous funding to date for Young at Art 2017 has been provided by Nancy Mohs; the Steinhauer Charitable Trust; Great Dane Pub & Brewing Company; JoAnne Robbins and David Falk; and Dane Arts.