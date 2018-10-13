press release: Looking for A BETTER U from the inside out? Don't miss SunMoon Art's fair of all things homeopathic, holistic, naturopathic, and healing. FREE ADMISSION!

This serene venue is an ideal place for like-minded individuals to come together in the seeking of peace, power, and self-improvement. Talk to healing experts in the field and have some new experiences. Many will offer their services for sale the day of the event. Several local vendor of crafts and homeopathy will be on sale with their goodies.

The Fair will include:

~Psychics, Mediums, and Tarot Readers

~Holistic, Shamanic, & Reiki Practitioners

~Massage and Energy Healers

~Herbalist Products

~Artwork and Jewelry

~Crystals, Rocks, Gemstones, & Salt Lamps

~New Age Aroma and Spiritual Products

~Aura Photography

~Door Prizes

Visit www.sunmoonarts.com or our FB event page for more information.