A Bird's Eye View: The Lay of the Land of College Sports

press release: Northern Illinois University Athletic Director (and former UW Deputy Director of Athletics) Sean Frazier will headline a luncheon on February 17 at the Park Hotel (formerly Inn on the Park). Among other topics, he will discuss the new economics of collegiate sports.

College athletics is big money. Football and basketball teams in particular are under constant scrutiny for how money is generated and spent as schools sign lucrative bowl games, build new stadiums, and address student-athlete compensation.

A few facts:

2014-2015 season, 28 schools (including much of the Big 10) made more than $100 million in revenue

In the 2014 - 2015 season, bowl games pay-outs exceeded $500M (up from $309M in 2013 - 2014)

The average NCAA A-1 football program generates nearly $30M a year and basketball $8M (cross-country and men's gymnastics generate less than $200,000).

Sean Frazier will discuss the evolving business models for college sports and what, if anything, it means for the quality of the educational experience.

Friday, February 17 - 11:30 AM - 2 PM CT, Park Hotel (formerly Inn on the Park) - 22 S. Carroll Street on the Capital Square.