A Brief History of Fact-Checking
UW Speakers Bureau Presentation
Dr. Lucas Graves, Assistant Professor in the School of Journalism & Mass Communication at UW-Madison, will present a talk on A Brief History of Fact-Checking in American media. The talk will be followed by a question/answer period. Dr. Graves is the author of "Deciding What's True: The Rise of Political Fact-Checking in American Journalism".
Fitchburg Library 5530 Lacy Rd., Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711 View Map