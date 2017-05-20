A Brief History of Fact-Checking

Fitchburg Library 5530 Lacy Rd., Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711

UW Speakers Bureau Presentation

Dr. Lucas Graves, Assistant Professor in the School of Journalism & Mass Communication at UW-Madison, will present a talk on A Brief History of Fact-Checking in American media. The talk will be followed by a question/answer period. Dr. Graves is the author of "Deciding What's True: The Rise of Political Fact-Checking in American Journalism".

608-729-1760

608-729-1760

