A Bronx Tale

press release: Tuesday, May 14-Sunday, May 19, 2019 – Wisconsin premiere and only Wisconsin engagement

“Jersey Boys meets West Side Story.”- amNewYork

Academy Award® winner Robert De Niro and Tony® winner Jerry Zaks direct this streetwise musical, with high-energy dance numbers and original doo-wop tunes, based on Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri’s story. Set in the Bronx in the 1960s, a man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he’d love to be.