press release: Upcoming is the Watertown Players’ production of “A Christmas Adventure,” which will be presented at the Octagon House Museum, located at 919 Charles St., Watertown. The show, which is presented in association with the Watertown Historical Society, will be performed November 25-26 from 11:00 to 3:00 each day, with a new performance every half hour throughout the day.

Tickets for the holiday show will be available on the days of the performances and can be purchased at the Octagon House Gift Shop. Admission prices are: adults $7.00; children (aged 12 and under) $3.00

As in other years the Historical Society is holding a special offer of two Children (aged 12 and under) will be admitted free with a paid adult admission.

“A Christmas Adventure” is an original play written by local author W.F. Jannke III and it is under the direction of Dale Van Holten. It tells a story of a young girl who is kidnapped by an evil troll and she must be rescued before Christmas morning by her brother and sister. Along the way they encounter various magical persons who help them in their quest.

The cast is made up of talented local youths and features Jesse Kruse as Adam; Elly Fiedler as his sister Marie; Sophie Mattke as their older sister Anne; Luke Gantner as the Tin Soldier; Gwen Woerishofer as The Magical Woman/Christmas Angel; Caleb Clark as the evil Saznak, the troll; and Maggie Woerishofer as the Magical Elf. For more information call the Octagon House, (920) 261-2796.