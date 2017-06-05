A Circus Celebration

press release: Join performers from Circus World in a celebration of all things circus on Madison's Capitol Square. Enjoy a laugh with clowns Steve 'n Ryan, be amazed with the unicycle artistry of Wesley, and marvel at the juggling virtuosity of Jacob D’Eustachio.

Program will take place outdoors on the stages next to the Wisconsin Veterans Museum. Rain backup will be inside the Wisconsin Historical Museum (30 N. Carroll Street). This program is part of Downtown Madison BID’s “Summer in YOUR City” programming.