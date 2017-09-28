press release: Cinesthesia focuses on Banned Books week for this special screening of Stanley Kubrick's A Clockwork Orange (1971). In future Britain, Alex DeLarge, a charismatic and psychopath delinquent, who likes to practice crimes and ultra-violence with his gang, is jailed and volunteers for an experimental aversion therapy developed by the government in an effort to solve society's crime problem - but not all goes according to plan.