press release: “In order to rise from its own actions, a Phoenix, first, must burn.” –Octavia Butler

“A Conversation with Ashes,” written, produced and performed by Cassandra Marzette, investigates the stigma of a life challenged by mental illness, love, and spirituality. When a traumatic experience traps her in Limbo, she learns that the only way out is to confront her fears, her past, and her mind! With special effects and tons of twists and turns, be ready to love, laugh, and heal – this is a show you won’t want to miss!

The show will be August 4th, 2017, 7pm.