A Conversation with Inti-Illimani

Inti-Illimani, a politically-charged Chilean folk group, will come to the Memorial Union Sunday for their 50th Anniversary Tour, followed by conversation about Latin American folk music and protest songs on Monday.

Inti-Illimani is the modern face of the Chilean Nueva Canción movement, a modern world music genre that celebrates a renewal of Latin America in response to the dominant influence of the United States and Europe during the 1970s and 1980s.

The group is passionate about supporting Chilean democracy, and helped to organize the vote against the referendum that would have re-elected General Augusto Pinochet, who launched a coup d’état and took power in 1973.

After producing over 40 albums, the group is celebrating 50 years of exploring human rights, imperialism, democracy and the Latin American identity through traditional Chilean folk music with an edgy twist.

The public is welcome to join this conversation with the members of Inti-Illimani in an intimate space sponsored by LACIS. People will have the chance to talk with the musicians and ask questions.

The concert will start at 8:00 p.m. at the Wisconsin Union Theater on Sunday, Oct. 22. The event is free and open to the public.

The conversation will take place at the Play Circle in the Memorial Union on Monday, Oct. 23 at 10:00 a.m. This event is also free.

For more information about the event and LACIS, visit https://lacis.wisc.edu/.