A Conversation with Lauren Gunderson

press release:

Special event with playwright Lauren Gunderson

An in-depth conversation with the author of I and You

Join us as we welcome Ms. Gunderson back to Madison for a one-night-only event! The talk is free and open to the public.

Date: Tuesday, November 7

Time: 7:30pm

Location: Madison Public Library - Central Library | 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison

Learn about this event and more on our Beyond the Stage page.

Thank you to the UW Arts Institute and the UW-Madison University Lectures Committee, who provided funding for this event!

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
