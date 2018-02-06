RSVP for A Day Away

Saturday, February 10, 2018, 9:30 am - 5:00 pm, Holy Wisdom Monastery, 4200 County Rd. M Middleton. Cost: $30 for the day including lunch. Student cost, $20. Registration deadline: February 6, 2018.

press release:Do you need a day away to unplug from your busy life and reconnect with yourself and God? This day retreat, led by sisters at Holy Wisdom Monastery, offers time to connect with your deepest self, God and other single women through the beauty of nature. You will have time and space for reflection alone and with others. The retreat includes prayer, journaling, walking meditation on our nature trails and lunch.

The day begins with registration at 9:30 am and will conclude at 5:00 pm, after evening prayer. Participants have the option to stay for Saturday dinner with the community for an additional cost. If you would like more time for yourself, you may come for Friday night and/or stay Saturday night for an additional charge. Overnight space is limited.