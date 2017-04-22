press release: This FREE event at KEVA Sports Center will utilize the entire facility for multi-sport play, crafts, bouncy castles, food, beverages, games and more.

KEVA Sports Center will be hosting our 17th annual A Day with Day presented by Zimbrick on Saturday April 22, 2017, from 1pm-4pm. This event is for kids of all ages and their DAD's (parents) and open to the public.

Money raised through this event will be donated to REACH-A-CHILD™. This year A Day with Dad’s giving goal will be to provide Middleton/Cross Plains Police department with SIX backpacks for their police cars ($900) and the town of Madison TEN bags for their Police cars ($1500). The Giving Goal is to raise $2500 from now until the end of the A Day with Dad presented by Zimbrick.

This is a free event, but families are encouraged to donate cash and/or new or gently used books.

KEVA Sports Center and some of our partners will provide an afternoon of fun with sports like soccer, basketball, football, and more! Other activates include LIVE DJ, Inflatable fun with Fun Play, local first responders, kids play Quidditch with the UW Wisconsin & Marquette teams, on site participation from SCOOPIE and FREE Culver’s Custard, Cookie Decorating Room, Len Mormino – Children’s book author, Middleton Library will be on site with button/pin making, the COW and FREE samples from Chick-fil-A , Middleton Library and button making, golf for the kids from “Balance and Believe 36” & Madison “First Tee” golf instructors to educate, teach and play golf with the kids.

All are welcome even if “Dad” cannot attend the event, but we encourage local business to let dad off of work for a few hours to spend some time with the kids. No registration is needed. Drop-ins are welcome but children must be accompanied by an adult if under 18 years old.