A Delicate Balance

Performances: 7:30 pm Thursdays-Saturdays (2 pm on 9/30) and 2 pm, 9/17

By Edward Albee; Directed By Scott Albert Bennett

Edward Albee’s classic drama about two couples whose lives are upended by an encroaching, nameless “fear,” bring a firestorm of doubt, recrimination, and ultimately solace. This play won Albee the first of his three Pulitzer Prizes for Drama.

Cast

Agnes - Judy Kimball

Tobias - Carl Cawthorne

Claire - Rebecca Raether

Edna - Patricia Whitely

Harry - Jim Chiolino

Julia - Carrie Sweet