A Delicate Balance
Strollers Theatre
Bartell Theatre-Evjue Stage 113 E. Mifflin St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release:
Performances: 7:30 pm Thursdays-Saturdays (2 pm on 9/30) and 2 pm, 9/17
By Edward Albee; Directed By Scott Albert Bennett
Edward Albee’s classic drama about two couples whose lives are upended by an encroaching, nameless “fear,” bring a firestorm of doubt, recrimination, and ultimately solace. This play won Albee the first of his three Pulitzer Prizes for Drama.
Cast
Agnes - Judy Kimball
Tobias - Carl Cawthorne
Claire - Rebecca Raether
Edna - Patricia Whitely
Harry - Jim Chiolino
Julia - Carrie Sweet