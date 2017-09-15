A Delicate Balance

Strollers Theatre

Google Calendar - A Delicate Balance - 2017-09-15 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Delicate Balance - 2017-09-15 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Delicate Balance - 2017-09-15 19:30:00 iCalendar - A Delicate Balance - 2017-09-15 19:30:00

Bartell Theatre-Evjue Stage 113 E. Mifflin St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release:

Performances: 7:30 pm Thursdays-Saturdays (2 pm on 9/30) and 2 pm, 9/17

By Edward Albee; Directed By Scott Albert Bennett

Edward Albee’s classic drama about two couples whose lives are upended by an encroaching, nameless “fear,” bring a firestorm of doubt, recrimination, and ultimately solace. This play won Albee the first of his three Pulitzer Prizes for Drama.

Cast

Agnes - Judy Kimball

Tobias - Carl Cawthorne

Claire - Rebecca Raether

Edna - Patricia Whitely

Harry - Jim Chiolino

Julia - Carrie Sweet 

Info
Bartell Theatre-Evjue Stage 113 E. Mifflin St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Theater & Dance
608-661-9696
Google Calendar - A Delicate Balance - 2017-09-15 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Delicate Balance - 2017-09-15 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Delicate Balance - 2017-09-15 19:30:00 iCalendar - A Delicate Balance - 2017-09-15 19:30:00 Google Calendar - A Delicate Balance - 2017-09-16 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Delicate Balance - 2017-09-16 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Delicate Balance - 2017-09-16 19:30:00 iCalendar - A Delicate Balance - 2017-09-16 19:30:00 Google Calendar - A Delicate Balance - 2017-09-17 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Delicate Balance - 2017-09-17 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Delicate Balance - 2017-09-17 14:00:00 iCalendar - A Delicate Balance - 2017-09-17 14:00:00 Google Calendar - A Delicate Balance - 2017-09-21 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Delicate Balance - 2017-09-21 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Delicate Balance - 2017-09-21 19:30:00 iCalendar - A Delicate Balance - 2017-09-21 19:30:00 Google Calendar - A Delicate Balance - 2017-09-22 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Delicate Balance - 2017-09-22 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Delicate Balance - 2017-09-22 19:30:00 iCalendar - A Delicate Balance - 2017-09-22 19:30:00