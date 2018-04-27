A Fantastic Woman

press release: CONTENT WARNING: Assault

Chile | 104 min | R | DCP | Dir. Sebastián Lelio | English Subtitles

Fri April 27 | 8:30 PM; Sat April 28 | 6:00 PM

"Marina, a twenty-something waitress and aspiring singer, is in a loving relationship with older partner Orlando despite the difference in their ages. When Orlando unexpectedly dies, Marina, who is transgender, faces discrimination and hostility from both Orlando's family and government officials while also contending with her devastating grief." (Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences)