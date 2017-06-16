A Flea in Her Ear

Google Calendar - A Flea in Her Ear - 2017-06-16 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Flea in Her Ear - 2017-06-16 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Flea in Her Ear - 2017-06-16 20:00:00 iCalendar - A Flea in Her Ear - 2017-06-16 20:00:00

American Players Theatre, Spring Green 5950 Golf Course Rd., Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588

press release: 2017’s best bet to have you rolling in the aisles, offering characters with no impulse control running a gauntlet of glorious temptation. This bevvy of bourgeoisie are secretly dying to let down their guard (and their garters). And once that wafer-thin seal of propriety is broken, the bacchanal glee boiling just beneath the surface is free to run amok, bouncing from room to room in a hotel of ill repute. We’ve brought out the big comedic guns for this one; consider this your invitation to join the melee. 

Featuring: Tracy Michelle Arnold, Kelsey Brennan, Nate Burger, David Daniel, Colleen Madden, Jonathan Smoots & Marcus Truschinski

Info

American Players Theatre, Spring Green 5950 Golf Course Rd., Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588 View Map

Theater & Dance

Visit Event Website

608-588-2361

Google Calendar - A Flea in Her Ear - 2017-06-16 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Flea in Her Ear - 2017-06-16 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Flea in Her Ear - 2017-06-16 20:00:00 iCalendar - A Flea in Her Ear - 2017-06-16 20:00:00 Google Calendar - A Flea in Her Ear - 2017-06-22 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Flea in Her Ear - 2017-06-22 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Flea in Her Ear - 2017-06-22 19:30:00 iCalendar - A Flea in Her Ear - 2017-06-22 19:30:00 Google Calendar - A Flea in Her Ear - 2017-06-24 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Flea in Her Ear - 2017-06-24 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Flea in Her Ear - 2017-06-24 20:00:00 iCalendar - A Flea in Her Ear - 2017-06-24 20:00:00 Google Calendar - A Flea in Her Ear - 2017-06-30 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Flea in Her Ear - 2017-06-30 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Flea in Her Ear - 2017-06-30 20:00:00 iCalendar - A Flea in Her Ear - 2017-06-30 20:00:00 Google Calendar - A Flea in Her Ear - 2017-07-05 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Flea in Her Ear - 2017-07-05 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Flea in Her Ear - 2017-07-05 19:30:00 iCalendar - A Flea in Her Ear - 2017-07-05 19:30:00