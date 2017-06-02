RSVP for A Guided Visit to Deer Park Buddhist Center

press release: The day will include a tour of the Center and its grounds; two 90-minute interactive presentations on core Tibetan Buddhist teachings and practices by the Center’s two resident Geshes or esteemed scholars; and a lunch.

Our host for the day, Chöwng, describes the goal of such visits:

We understand most visitors are coming from a non-Buddhist background. The goal of these visits is to provide a general introduction into Buddhist thoughts, teachings, and points of view in order for people of different backgrounds or faiths to gain an understanding of the Buddhist religion.

Our morning session will provide an introduction to Buddhism and basic Buddhist concepts. The afternoon session will focus on Buddhist perspectives on meditation and contemplation.

Details about transportation and other information will be provided to all who register.

Date: June 17, 2017, 9:30 am - 3:00 pm

Cost: $35/person (includes lunch).Registration deadline: June 2, 2017.