A History of Black Aviators

press release: In association with Overture’s Duck Soup’s The Flying Ace screening, Overture presents an exhibit highlighting the history of African-American aviators. From the daring pioneers of flight who inspired the film to contemporary leaders who have broken barriers in our lifetime, we recognize a few prominent individuals who represent the struggle faced by all African-Americans battling racial discrimination and demanding equality on the ground and in the skies.

Please join us for a reception for this exhibition at 6 PM in the Rotunda Lobby immediately prior to the film showing on Nov. 4

This exhibition runs from TUE, OCT 17 to SUN, NOV 12