A House of Rubber Cannot Stand

press release: When Janet and Katherine decided that their father couldn’t live alone anymore, they had no idea what they were getting into! What Frank moves into is an elderly community by day, and something else by night. When you walk into a room, you’ll never know what to expect, that is, if you can remember why you walked in there in the first place. Padded toilet seats are in every bathroom, somebody’s talking about Spam, and there are condoms lying everywhere! This hysterical play features lots of crazy characters that you’re sure to fall in love with, so long as you’re okay knowing that they get around way more than you do.

Tickets sold at the door. $10.00 for adults, $7.00 for students and seniors. Ages 13+ only.

7/6 and 7, 2018: doors open at 6:30 PM show starts at 7:00 PM ends roughly at 9:00 PM

7/8/18 doors open at 1:30 PM show starts at 2:00 PM ends roughly at 4:00 PM

Tickets: Sold at the door for $10.00 for adults, $7.00 for students and seniors

Location: Edgerton Performing Arts Center, 200 Elm High Drive Edgerton, WI 53534