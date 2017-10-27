A Kurt Weill Cabaret

University Opera

UW Old Music Hall 925 Bascom Mall , Madison, Wisconsin 53705

Fri October 27 7:30 pm

Sun October 29 3 pm

Tues October 31 7:30 pm

University Opera switches things up with a production that weaves together songs, arias and ensembles from Kurt Weill’s best loved operas and Broadway shows. From Mahagonny to Street Scene to Lady in the Dark, A KURT WEILL CABARET

juxtaposes the classic Weill landscapes of hardship, alienation, and pain with episodes of hope, redemption, and savvy comedy. As the show wends its way through a colorful panoply of comedy and drama, relationships form and dissolve between the 14 performers, mini-narratives come and go. The result is a stimulating, thought-provoking journey through the work of one of the most important music and theatre artists of the 20th century – an enriching and highly entertaining evening.

David Ronis, director.

Ticketed: Adults $25; seniors $20; students $10.

UW Old Music Hall 925 Bascom Mall , Madison, Wisconsin 53705 View Map
