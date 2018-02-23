RSVP for A Legendary Evening

Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Dr., Madison, Wisconsin

press release: The Gala for American Family Children’s Hospital

Saturday, March 3, 2018, 5-9:30 p.m., Monona Terrace, 1 John Nolen Drive

Featuring a special performance by John Legend, an Academy, Grammy and Tony Award Winner. Silent and live auctions, strolling dinner. Black tie optional.

Hosted by Friends of UW Health and presented by The Salzwedel Family Foundation and American Family Insurance.

$200 per person, $1,600 table of 8 (sponsorships with VIP seating also available)

RSVP by February 23, 2018. For more information and to purchase tickets visit friendsofuwhealth.org or call (608) 890-9957

