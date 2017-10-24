A Life In the Dharma: Reflections On the Path Of Awakening

press release: In this daylong retreat, Matthieu Ricard will share the inspirations that have shaped his journey, including important insights and practical advice on the cultivation of compassion and the practice of meditation. With his characteristic warmth and wisdom, he will share his personal experiences on the path, as well as lead periods of meditation and discussion. Matthieu will soon be entering a period of semi-retirement, so this is a rare opportunity to spend time with this remarkable person.

Tuesday, October 24, 2017, 9:00am – 4:00pm, UW-Madison Gordon Commons Event Center,

Base Level: $125

Sponsor: $200

Benefactor: $500 – Participants at this level will receive a signed copy of one of Matthieu’s books and reserved seating at the event.

Reduced: $75

The base level fee makes these events possible. If this fee creates an obstacle to attending this event, please contact us.

*Half of the proceeds for this event will benefit Karuna-Shechen, a charitable organization founded by Matthieu Ricard to benefit under-served people of India, Nepal and Tibet.

Matthieu Ricard moved to the Himalayan region after completing a Ph.D. degree in cell genetics in 1972. He has lived there ever since, devoting his life to the practice of meditation and to serving others through his humanitarian projects. Mr. Ricard has become one of the most well-known and respected Buddhist teachers of modern times, and has served as the French translator for His Holiness the Dalai Lama since 1989.

Matthieu is also an international best-selling author, and a celebrated speaker and photographer. His books and speeches on happiness and altruism have been read and viewed by millions of people worldwide, and his photography of Himalayan spiritual masters, landscapes and people have been exhibited in museums and art galleries worldwide. Mr. Ricard maintains an ongoing engagement with the scientific community through his work with the Mind and Life institute and by contributing to research and publications on the effect of meditation on the brain.

All proceeds from Matthieu’s books, photographs and events are donated to Karuna-Shechen, a humanitarian organization he created to develop educational, medical and social projects for the underprivileged people of India, Nepal and Tibet.