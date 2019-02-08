press release: Madison Opera's fifty-eighth season opens with Cavalleria Rusticana and Pagliacci in November, followed by A Little Night Music in February, and Rusalka in April. The season concludes with the annual Opera in the Park in July.

A Little Night Music by Stephen Sondheim brightens up February with performances in the Capitol Theater. Based on the Ingmar Bergman film Smiles of a Summer Night, it is set in turn of the century Sweden, and tells of love lost and found across generations, with sparkling dialogue and rueful awareness that life is not simple. Sondheim’s score is set entirely in variations of waltz time, including “Send in the Clowns.” Since its premiere in 1973, A Little Night Music has become a classic – a modern American operetta that plays with ideas of romance with delicious humor.

Returning to Madison Opera are Emily Pulley (Sweeney Todd) as Desiree Armfeldt, an accomplished actress at a turning point in her life; Daniel Belcher (Cinderella) as Fredrik Egerman, her former lover; Jeni Houser (The Tales of Hoffmann, Sweeney Todd) as Anne Egerman, Fredrik’s new wife; and Charles Eaton (Carmen) as Desiree’s current lover, Count Carl-Magnus Malcolm. Making their debuts are Quinn Berneger as Henrik Egerman, the son of Fredrik, and Katherine Pracht as Countess Charlotte Malcolm. Doug Scholz-Carlson (Romeo & Juliet, The Barber of Seville) returns to direct a production designed for Madison Opera; John DeMain conducts.

