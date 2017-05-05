A Little Sumpin' with Lagunitas

Sip on a little sumpin' from Lagunitas Brewing including Lagunitas Sucks, IPA, and two super-secret specialty brews. 5-8 pm.

Come Back In 508 E. Wilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map

Madison Craft Beer Week 2017

608-258-8619

