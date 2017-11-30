A Look at the Well-Being and Health of Native Americans

press release: Join Kids Forward and the Native American Center for Health Professions (NACHP) for a presentation on newly released data and research from the Annie E. Casey Foundation’s Race for Results Report. The presentation will provide a deeper understanding of how Native Americans and Native American children are faring in our country and in our state. The second half of the presentation will focus on innovative ways and initiatives Native American communities have developed to tackle the disparities that often face their communities—including a detailed look at the work of the Native American Center for Health Professions.