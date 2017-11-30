A Look at the Well-Being and Health of Native Americans

Google Calendar - A Look at the Well-Being and Health of Native Americans - 2017-11-30 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Look at the Well-Being and Health of Native Americans - 2017-11-30 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Look at the Well-Being and Health of Native Americans - 2017-11-30 18:00:00 iCalendar - A Look at the Well-Being and Health of Native Americans - 2017-11-30 18:00:00

UW Education Building 1000 Bascom Mall, Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: Join Kids Forward and the Native American Center for Health Professions (NACHP) for a presentation on newly released data and research from the Annie E. Casey Foundation’s Race for Results Report. The presentation will provide a deeper understanding of how Native Americans and Native American children are faring in our country and in our state. The second half of the presentation will focus on innovative ways and initiatives Native American communities have developed to tackle the disparities that often face their communities—including a detailed look at the work of the Native American Center for Health Professions.

Info
UW Education Building 1000 Bascom Mall, Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map
Lectures & Seminars
608-284-0580
Google Calendar - A Look at the Well-Being and Health of Native Americans - 2017-11-30 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Look at the Well-Being and Health of Native Americans - 2017-11-30 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Look at the Well-Being and Health of Native Americans - 2017-11-30 18:00:00 iCalendar - A Look at the Well-Being and Health of Native Americans - 2017-11-30 18:00:00