A Loving Tribute to Chris Cornell

press release: We lost Chris on May 18th, and his death has affected many of us personally in so many ways...and for so many reasons. This will be a night where local Madison musicians will be paying tribute to the legend that was Chris Cornell. If you want to sign up to play this night acoustically, say some words about Chris, or even share your own story...please come early so I can put you on the lineup. I want this night to not be just about remembrance, but to also remind everyone that suicide is attempted 1.1 million times a year in this country. I want this night to be about community, to embrace everyone...and to just let you know that you are not alone even in the darkest of hours. Portions of the door will be donated to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Rest in Peace Chris. We love you. We miss you.

SHOW STARTS RIGHT AT 9

$5 COVER 21&UP