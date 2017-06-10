A Midsummer Night's Dream

press release: What better way to christen our new stage than with the quintessential APT experience? An iconic fairy tale, spun by our players in the moonlight. Like APT itself, Midsummer offers a mingling of realms, the everyday with the fantastical, with all the poignancy and humor we’ve come to expect from our favorite stories. The ones we want to see again and again. It’s a heart-filling journey, and one that feels like it was born of this stage on the Hill. See it in its true home – in our own enchanted woods, on a gossamer evening. There’s so much magic in that. So much good. Come take your fill.

Featuring: Nate Burger, Tim Gittings, Gavin Lawrence, Colleen Madden, Cristina Panfilio, Melisa Pereyra & John Pribyl