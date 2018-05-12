A Mindful Approach to Caring for Peole with Memory Loss

press release: Do you care for someone with memory loss or possible dementia? Are you overwhelmed with the decisions and the burden of care? Do you feel guilt or helplessness in your role as a caregiver? If so, come ready to learn techniques that may help. Research is showing that meditation and mindfulness can be beneficial within all aspects of life, including caregiving. When we learn to be present in this moment, we are much better equipped to understand others. When we focus on the “now,” we are better able to really hear what others are trying to communicate, especially if the other person has dementia. In this program you will learn about memory loss and dementia, as well as tips to improve communication. Learn how a mindful approach can help you find the strength to care for the person you love.