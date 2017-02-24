press release: Edgewood College presents Agatha Christie’s A Murder is Announced, adapted by Leslie Darbon, directed by Jeanne Leep.

When: February 24, 25, March 3 and March 4 at 7:30 pm

Additional performance Mar. 4 at 2:00 pm

Edgewood College, Diane Ballweg Theatre, 1000 Edgewood College Drive

An announcement in the local paper states the time and place when a murder is to occur in Miss Blacklock’s Victorian house. The victim is not one of the house’s several occupants, but an unexpected and unknown visitor. What follows is a classic Christie puzzle of mixed motives, concealed identities, a second death, a determined Inspector grimly following the twists and turns, and Miss Marple on hand to provide the final solution at some risk to herself in a dramatic confrontation just before the final curtain.

Tickets are $12.00 for General Admission and $7.00 for Students/Seniors. To purchase tickets please visit http://theatre.edgewood.edu/. For more information please call 608-663-6710.