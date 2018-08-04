A Night at the Circus

press release: August 4, 2018, Circus World, Baraboo

Join hosts Susan & Jonathan Lipp and Brett & Susan Topham and delight in the thrills, chills and sensational style of a private evening at Circus World! Enjoy an amazing private circus performance, a tour of Circus World’s museum treasures, plus refreshing cocktails, ample appetizers and a live charity auction.

When you sponsor or attend this event for the benefit of our Care for All Endowment Campaign, you will help ensure that all people in our community can have Agrace’s compassionate end-of-life care, even if they cannot pay.

5:30 p.m. Museum tours & Reception with cocktails and movable feast

6:45 p.m. Tiger experience

7:00 p.m. Program & Live auction

7:30 p.m. Circus performance

For more information, contact Becky Radke at (608) 712-1664 or rebekah.radke@agrace.org.