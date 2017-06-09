press release: Celebrate the Goodman Community Center with great brews, fine chocolates, funky music, a photo booth and carnival-style games at A Night Out For Goodman, Friday, June 9.

Get down to Jaedyn James & The Hunger, a 10-piece raw funk, rock 'n' roll and soul band who burst onto the Minneapolis music scene in 2014. They bring incredible energy and grit to their performances. Of their show, their website states, "No stage too small. No dance floor too sticky. The band loves to play."

We have a number of talented local chocolatiers already committed, including (but not limited to) Batch Bakehouse, Brown Rice and Honey, Gail Ambrosious Chocolatier, The Looking Glass Bakery, Madison Chocolate Company, Willy Street Co-op and Wm. Chocolate. East and north side breweries Alt Brewing, Ale Asylum, Karben4, Next Door Brewing Company and One Barrel Brewing, along with Waunakee's 3rd Sign Brewery, will be among those attending.

We're adding Goodman-themed carnival games to the event this year. We're still finalizing details, but expect a twist on duck pond and fish bowl carnival games.

Tickets are $47 and can be purchased online, in-person at our front desk, or by phone at 608-241-1574 (dial 0 for the receptionist).

This event is presented by Madison Gas and Electric, and sponsored by Vogel Bros. Building Co., CMI Management, Madison-Kipp Corporation and Anaala Salon & Spa (more sponsors to come).