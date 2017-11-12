press release: Straight from Broadway after a Tony® nomination in 2014, share in an evening with the woman and her influences. Written and directed by Randy Johnson, A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN is a musical journey celebrating Janis and her biggest musical influences—icons like Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Odetta, Nina Simone and Bessie Smith, who inspired one of rock & roll’s greatest legends. Fueled by such unforgettable songs as “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Piece of My Heart,” “Mercedes Benz,” “Cry Baby” and “Summertime,” a remarkable cast and breakout performances, A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN is a show you can’t miss.