RSVP for A Pakistani Meal in Minutes

press release: Huma Siddiqui, president and co-owner of White Jasmine in Madison, will focus on helping you create simple, easy, and delicious recipes using fresh ingredients and flavorful spices. She uses her culinary knowledge from her journey through four continents to bring a fusion style of flavors from her home land in Pakistan. Classes are demo-style with tasting of dishes by class participants and recipes to take home. Adults and youth (ages 9 and up w/ adult); each participant pays registration fee. Register for one or more classes as a series.

A Pakistani Meal in Minutes: Recipes included in this class: Karahi Chicken (with green peppers, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, garlic, and Garam Masala); Matar Pulao (basmati rice with green peas, turmeric, cinnamon, cardamom, and cloves); Raita (yogurt sauce with cilantro, English cucumber, and whole cumin).

Thursday, February 8, 6:30-8 pm

Registration Deadline: February 1

Cost: $30/$24 member | Course Number: 10-02