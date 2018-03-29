RSVP for A Peek into the Home Garde
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: Using his own home landscape, Olbrich Director of Horticulture Jeff Epping will discuss the gardening challenges and joys facing every home gardener. He will share useful designs he has developed to enhance his home environment, save time, and add beauty to the yard.
Thursday, April 5, 6:30-8 pm
Registration Deadline: March 29
Cost: $17/$13 member | Course Number: 10-31
