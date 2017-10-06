press release: A Photo Affair is an annual exhibit showcasing photographers, age 55 and older, from Dane County. Original photos are displayed during the month of October and the exhibit is open to the public during normal business hours (8am-4pm) from October 2-Nov. 1. This unique show is also a long standing participant in the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art’s Gallery Night, which kicks off the exhibit with a reception on October 6, from 4 - 7:30 p.m. Qualified judges from the community review each piece and award several prizes.